Wednesday, March 3
At 3:14 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 10 block of First Street SE for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 5:34 p.m. Oelwein Police cited Jade Lynn Anne Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein for driving while barred and no insurance. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of First Street SE.
At 7:09 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at Kwik Star. A red 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Sherry Meike struck a grey 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Curtis Horstmeier.
Tuesday, March 2
At 10:17 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 5:34 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Dakota Ray Vandermillen, 25, of Oelwein, for assault on persons engaged in certain occupations — serious misdemeanor, criminal mischief third degree, public intoxication — simple misdemeanor and interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.