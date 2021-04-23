Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, April 23

At 7:28 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of East Charles for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, April 22

At 2:31 p.m. Oelwein Police cited David Russell Watt, 49, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Monday, April 19

At 1:08 a.m. Oelwein Police cited Ronald Craig Dean, 43, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

Tags

Trending Food Videos