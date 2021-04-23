Friday, April 23
At 7:28 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of East Charles for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, April 22
At 2:31 p.m. Oelwein Police cited David Russell Watt, 49, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.
Monday, April 19
At 1:08 a.m. Oelwein Police cited Ronald Craig Dean, 43, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Third Avenue Southeast.