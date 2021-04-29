Wednesday, April 28
At 4:18 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jason Patrick Flynn, 43, of Oelwein, for operating while intoxicated — first offense. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of First Avenue Southeast.
At 7:23 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh Street Northeast for a reported criminal mischief. This incident is being investigated.
Tuesday, April 27
At 6:42 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 12:02 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Kourtney Nicole Isaac, 27, of Oelwein, and charged her with domestic abuse assault. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.
Sunday, April 25
At 4:15 a.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Dustin Gene Harger, 38, of Oelwein, on a charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, a simple misdemeanor.