Sunday, Aug. 15
At 8:08 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Dakota Fratzke, 23, of Strawberry Point, on charges of possession of controlled substance — serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, criminal mischief — felony, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) — simple misdemeanor, theft 2nd degree — felony, and driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at Fifth Avenue NW and West Charles Street.
Friday, Aug. 13
At 8:15 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Carl Hernandez, 49, of Oelwein, at the Oelwein Police Department on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of animal abuse.
Oelwein Police investigated a motorcycle theft complaint received at 11:22 a.m. from the 500 block of West Charles Street. The vehicle, a 2006 black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, was later recovered.
At 1:38 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Terry Staton, 64, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of suspicious activity in the area.
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Seventh Street SE and Rock Island Road at 3:19 p.m. A Buick Enclave driven by Sandra Steil collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Ashton Beatty. Oelwein Police were assisted by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.