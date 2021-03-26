Thursday, March 25
At 2:31 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers investigated a motor vehicle accident at 201 First St. NE. A red 2016 Chevrolet express driven by Teana Zech struck a blue 2017 Mazda CX5 owned by Sheila Harding.
Tuesday, March 23
At 7:55 a.m. an Oelwein Officer cited Rebeca Jean McCorkle, 27, of Oelwein for parking in a handicap parking space and driving while license suspended. At this time, McCorkle was also arrested and jailed at the Fayette County Jail for failure to appear for driving while license suspended on a Hardin County Sheriff's warrant.
Monday, March 22
At 5 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the 10 block of West Charles in Oelwein for a report of a suspicious male making threats at a business. With the information collected, officers arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 24, of Oelwein on a charge of threat of terrorism, a Class "D" felony.