Sunday, Aug. 1

At 4:57 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Michael Rickert, 44, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear, original charge of third degree theft. Rickert was arrested in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue Northwest.

Saturday, July 31

At 10:24 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers performed a traffic stop in the 10 block of Sixth Street Northeast. Brandy Schoultz, 36, of Oelwein was cited for driving while license suspended.

Thursday, July 29

Oelwein Police are investigating a theft complaint. Oelwein Police received a report of theft at 8:43 p.m. from the 10 block of Eighth Street Southwest. This incident remains under investigation.

