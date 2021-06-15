Monday, June 14
At 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 29, in the 400 block of East Charles Street. Stammeyer was arrested on a charge of contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia, both simple misdemeanors and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Also arrested was Elexander Charles Warren Wolf, 25, of Oelwein, for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia, both simple misdemeanors and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. As a result of a consent search, Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence. Further charges are pending.