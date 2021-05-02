Saturday, May 1
At 3:57 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of North Frederick Avenue for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 8:22 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Michael Joseph Scott Pepin, 44, of Oelwein. Pepin was arrested and charged with child stealing — Class C felony, assault causing serious injury — Class D felony, 2 counts of going armed with intent — Class D felony, child endangerment — aggravated misdemeanor and reckless driving — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the Oelwein City Park Campground.
Friday, April 30
At 10:25 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 1100 block of First Avenue Southwest for a reported domestic dispute. Officers arrested Kamie Coe Voges, 41, of Oelwein for domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor.