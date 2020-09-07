Saturday, Sept. 5
At 10:17 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 12:21 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Sept. 3
At 8:45 p.m., Oelwein Officers responded to a disturbance reported in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Connor Douglas Palo, 27, of Oelwein on a charge of domestic abuse assault, simple misdemeanor.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
At 11:25 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Shannon Allen Hersh, 47, of Tama, for assault-serious misdemeanor, assault-simple misdemeanor, disorderly conduct-simple misdemeanor and criminal mischief-simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed and incident in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southeast.