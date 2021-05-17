Sunday, May 16
At 12:42 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kristy Leigh Hall, 26, of Oelwein, on two Buchanan County warrants. The first warrant was for probation violation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine — 2nd offense and the second warrant was on an original charge of operation without owner’s consent. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of First Street Southeast.
At 12:26 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Third Street Northwest for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 3:10 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
Saturday, May 15
At 9:30 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Dakota Lee Lovell, 28, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault third offense. This arrest followed an incident in the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest.
At 2:43 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of Fourth Street Southwest for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, May 13
At 7:15 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 900 block of First Avenue Northeast for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, May 12
At 12:32 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brandy Marie Pingree, 37, of Oelwein, on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of theft 5th degree. This arrest followed an incident in the 500 block of 3 ½ Street Southwest.