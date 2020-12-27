Thursday, Dec. 24
At 2:34 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 281 and South Frederick Avenue. A silver 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Callan collided with a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Francis Cunningham. Cunningham was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.
Saturday, Dec. 26
At 3:32 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Eighth Street SE for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.