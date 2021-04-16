Thursday, April 15
At 4:20 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein, on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant on an original of criminal mischief 3rd degree. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of Third Street Northwest.
Wednesday, April 14
At 5:40 p.m. Oelwein Police cited Russel Lee Wickman, 42, of Dundee, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast.
Friday, April 9
At 10:12 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 800 block of First Avenue Southwest for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.