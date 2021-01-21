Sunday, Jan. 17
At 7:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Cameron Jon Wilson, 25, of Oelwein on a Fayette County felony bench warrant for violation of a court order, with original charges of violation of a no contact order, domestic abuse assault, possession of a controlled substance, burglary — second degree, and eluding. Wilson was originally approached for riding a bicycle on a public roadway without a light.
Monday, Jan. 18
At 6 a.m. Oelwein Officers took a report of domestic assault, occurring in the 400 block of East Charles. Elexander Charles Warren Wolf, 25, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault, aggravated misdemeanor.
At 12:25 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at First Avenue and Third Street NE. Officers arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein on a charge of domestic abuse assault — serious misdemeanor.
At 10 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 31, of Waverly on a Bremer County Sheriff’s warrant for domestic assault and violation of a no contact order. Moser was located and arrested in the 2600 block of South Frederick following a disturbance report.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
At 9:11 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 900 block of South Frederick Avenue for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation