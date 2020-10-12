Oct. 9-12
Monday, Oct. 12
At 1 a.m., Oelwein Officers checked on a male acting suspiciously in the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Matthew Wade Moore, 28, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff's warrant for possession with intent to deliver. Oelwein Officers also charged Moore with possession of methamphetamine, a Class D felony; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Sunday, Oct. 11
At 4:45 a.m., Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue SW. Officers arrested Goldie Iseton, 53, of Oelwein, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Friday, Oct. 9
At 9:07 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 1000 block South Frederick for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 1:17 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of 12th Avenue NW for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation