Monday, March 1
At 3:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Frederick for a report of an intoxicated male. Officers arrested Mario Joseph Pirillo, 58, of Oelwein on a charge of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Sunday, Feb. 28
At 3 a.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a domestic disturbance having occurred in the 300 block of First Avenue Northwest. Officers arrested Brooke Renee Sommerfelt, 31, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Friday, Feb. 26
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of East Charles Street and North Frederick Avenue at 5:32 p.m. A city-owned vehicle driven by Jay Perkins collided with a black 2020 Buick Encore owned by Linda Woodward. The accident is under investigation.
At 7:47 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kimberli Jean Giesbrecht, 46, of Oelwein for operating while intoxicated - serious misdemeanor and driving while suspended - simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of Second Street Northwest.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Oelwein Police are investigating an operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent complaint, received at 10:20 a.m. from the 1000 block of Second Street Northwest. The vehicle, described as a silver and black 1988 Chevrolet C1500, was later located.
At 11:02 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 11:02 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of Second Avenue Northeast for a report of burglary. This incident remains under investigation.