Tuesday, June 22
At 6:45 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Eighth Street SE, for a reported physical altercation. Officers arrested Jayden Michael Heidt, 19, of Oelwein on charges of assault and disorderly conduct, both simple misdemeanors.
Friday, June 18
At 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Eighth Avenue SE to assist another agency with an individual . Officers arrested Madison Elizabeth Diamond Walker, 19, of Oelwein, on charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief , public intoxication, and interference with official acts, all simple misdemeanors. Walker was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief degree and four counts of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations, serious misdemeanors.
At 2 p.m. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop at 10th Street SE on Outer Road. Officers cited and released Jerry Eldon Swaggerty III, 19, of Oelwein for driving while license suspended. Swaggerty was also cited for no seat belt. A passenger in the vehicle was also cited for no seat belt.