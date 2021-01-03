Friday, Jan. 1
At 5:14 p.m., Oelwein Officers responded to the 1300 block of South Frederick for a theft. Officers summonsed to court, Dizney Marie Willenborg, 20, of Oelwein, Ashley Ann Maness, 21, of Arlington and Marianna Lynae Hardnett, 20, of Colorado for theft-5th degree and trespassing.
At 10:04 p.m., Oelwein Officers responded to the 100 block of Second Avenue Northwest. Officers summonsed to court Riley Scott Young, 25, of Oelwein and Joel Alexander Young, 33, of Marengo. Riley Young was summonsed for possession of a controlled substance- marijuana, possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joel Young was summonsed for possession marijuana- 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.