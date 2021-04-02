Wednesday, March 31
At 12:42 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Third Avenue SE for a report of criminal mischief.
At 12:43 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 500 block of Second Avenue NW for a reported theft.
At 2:02 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 600 block of South Frederick for a reported theft. These incidents remains under investigation.
At 5:55 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Elexander Charles Warren Wolf, 25, of Oelwein, for violation of a no contact order. This followed an incident in the 400 block of East Charles.
At 6:49 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Charles Edward Hancock, 35, of Oelwein, and charged him with assault, burglary and public intoxication. This arrest followed an incident in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW.