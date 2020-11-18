Tuesday, Nov. 17
At 2:50 a.m., Oelwein Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of First Avenue NE. Officers arrested Jason Lei Hallock, 46, of Westgate on charges of possession of methamphetamine, third offense and third degree burglary, both Class D felonies. Hallock was also charged with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication, all three simple misdemeanors.
Sunday, Nov. 15
At 2:35 a.m. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 150 S. Officers arrested Nathan William Mracek, 32, of Protivin on a charge of operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
At 8 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the car wash in the 100 block of First Street SE for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation
Oelwein Officers responded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue NE for an assault, at 12:47 p.m. Officers arrested Jacob Proehl, 23, of Oelwein, for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, a Class D felony.
At 6:35 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kira Dee Eubanks, 26, of Strawberry Point, on a Clayton County warrant on an original charge of operating while intoxicated first offense. This arrest followed an officer’s interaction with the subject in the 500 block of Rock Island Road.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Oelwein Police investigated a hit and run accident in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE at 2:38 p.m. A red 2018 Ford Escape driven by Debra Leisinger was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. This accident remains under investigation
Oelwein Police investigated a car deer accident near the intersection of Highways 281 and 150 S at 9:17 p.m. A yellow 2012 Ford Focus driven by Joshua Kirby had struck a deer in the roadway.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 10 block of Second Street NW at 3:42 p.m. A red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary Becker collided with a Maroon 2008 Dodge Charger owned by Kyle Sandhagen.
Oelwein Police investigated a car deer accident in the 1800 block of Highway 150 S at 10:43 p.m. A blue 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Haack Jackson had struck a deer in the roadway.
Friday, Nov. 6
Oelwein Police investigated a car deer accident in the 1000 block of Highway 150 S at 5:34 p.m. A white 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by Deborah Jackson had struck a deceased deer in the roadway.