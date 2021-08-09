Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Aug. 8

At 7:26 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kody Letts, 30, of Winthrop, for driving while license suspended and interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of North Frederick Avenue.

At 11:51 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Corey Conner, 44, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of controlled substance — a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — a simple misdemeanor, and interference with official acts — a simple misdemeanor, after a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of First Avenue Southeast. Conner was also served a Fayette County arrest warrant for failure to appear at a child support hearing.

Friday, Aug. 6

At 7:53 a.m. Oelwein Police received a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest. This incident remains under investigation.

