Friday, April 23
At 7:28 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 100 block of East Charles for a reported criminal mischief.
At 10:23 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest for a report of criminal mischief.
At 12:39 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of South Frederick for a reported theft.
At 2:03 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast for a reported theft. The incidents remains under investigation.