Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jan. 24-25

Sunday, Jan. 24

At 1:04 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 500 block of First Street Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

At 3:44 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Northwest. A gold 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Larry Robinson collided with a red 2009 Chevrolet Equinox driven by David Byrd.

Monday, Jan. 25

At 7:03 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Maplewood Drive for a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation

Trending Food Videos