Jan. 24-25
Sunday, Jan. 24
At 1:04 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 500 block of First Street Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 3:44 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Northwest. A gold 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Larry Robinson collided with a red 2009 Chevrolet Equinox driven by David Byrd.
Monday, Jan. 25
At 7:03 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Maplewood Drive for a report of a criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation