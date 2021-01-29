Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

At 10:10 a.m. Oelwein Police responded to the 200 block of Second Avenue SE for a male reported to be causing a disturbance. Officers arrested Atonio James Cleveland Oaks, 29, of Oelwein on charges of trespass, disorderly conduct, and domestic assault. All charges are simple misdemeanors.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Oelwein police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 150 and 20th Street SE at 10:02 a.m. A black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brennan Cole collided with a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Sherilyn Snitker. No other information was reported.

