Sunday, March 7
At 9:57 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Travis Wade Entrekin, 33, of Oelwein, charging him with assault causing bodily injury and 2 counts of simple assault. This arrest followed an incident in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue.
At 6:23 p.m. Oelwein Police cited Chester Lee Mosby, Jr., 22, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended, as well as no insurance. These citations followed a traffic stop in the 400 block of Fourth Street Southeast.
At 9:33 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at 14th Street Southeast and Highway 150. A black 2009 Subaru Legacy driven by Brian Frenzen was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. This incident remains under investigation.
At 11:55 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jesse Clarence Guest, 31, of Oelwein, charging him with driving while license barred and failure to file SR22 insurance. This arrest followed a traffic stop at the intersection of First Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest. Guest was also cited for driving without registration.