Monday, June 8
At 4:40 p.m., Oelwein Officers responded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Northease for a reported disturbance. Officers arrested Jessica Ann Marie Buhr, 28, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff’s warrant for assault on persons of a certain occupation and interference with official acts.
Thursday, June 11
At 1:01 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Anthony James Taylor, 37, of Oelwein, for driving while intoxicated — Class D felony, driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor and domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.