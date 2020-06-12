Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, June 8

At 4:40 p.m., Oelwein Officers responded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Northease for a reported disturbance. Officers arrested Jessica Ann Marie Buhr, 28, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff’s warrant for assault on persons of a certain occupation and interference with official acts.

Thursday, June 11

At 1:01 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Anthony James Taylor, 37, of Oelwein, for driving while intoxicated — Class D felony, driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor and domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.

