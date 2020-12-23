Dec. 22-23
Wednesday, Dec. 23
At 8:01 a.m., Oelwein Officers cited Rogenea Ann Torres, 55, of Oelwein for theft 5th degree — simple misdemeanor. This citation followed an incident in the 100 block of Second Street SE.
At 6:17 p.m., Oelwein Officers cited Jennifer Nicole Williams, 37, of Oelwein for driving while license suspended. This citation followed an traffic stop at the intersection of South Frederick and First Street SE.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
At 9:46 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Third Avenue SE for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
Correction:
A previous press release mistakenly identified that on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 4:43 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of First Avenue SE for a report of a traffic accident. It was initially stated a white 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brooke Latham was struck by silver 2005 Chevrolet Impala owned by Carter Sprogis. The release should have stated that the white 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brooke Latham struck a silver 2005 Chevrolet Impala owned by Carter Sprogis.