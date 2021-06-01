Sunday, May 30
Oelwein Police have concluded their investigation into an accident that occurred Friday, May 21, at 4:45 p.m., at the intersection of First Street and Third Avenue Southeast. A black 2003 Honda Motorcycle, driven by Travis Wade Entrekin, traveling westbound through the intersection, failed to yield and struck the driver’s side rear of a white 2017 Kia Forte, driven by Payton Ann Arndt. Yield signs are posted for east-west traffic only. Officers determined that this accident was caused by failure to yield by Mr. Entrekin, who was also found to have no valid Iowa driver’s license and no insurance. Entrekin will be cited for all three violations.
Saturday, May 29
At 3:37 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 1200 block South Frederick for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation
Oelwein Police have investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred March 29, in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast at 9:07 p.m. A blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Madison Henry and driven by a juvenile male struck a blue 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Mary Thomas and a gray 2017 Ford Escape owned by Bradley Schmitt. During the investigation Oelwein Police arrested Madison Kayte Henry, 18, of Readlyn, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two juveniles were also taken into custody and referred to Juvenile Court Services on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigation continues and charges are pending against the male juvenile driver of the Jeep.