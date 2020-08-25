Aug. 16-23
Sunday, Aug. 16
At 3:10 a.m., Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Frederick. Anabelle Lynn Boatman, 20, of Hiawatha, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Officers also arrested Dedric Anthony-Curtis Arnold, 18, of Cedar Rapids, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct, both simple misdemeanors.
At 11:15 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested David Lee Staake, 35 of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff's Office warrant with an original charge of theft 2nd degree.
Saturday, Aug. 22
At 11:48 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Cassandra Brackin, 28, of Readlyn, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of disarming a police officer. This arrest followed officer’s interaction with the subject in the 1900 block of South Frederick.
Sunday, Aug. 23
At 2:37 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Troy Eugene Parker, 44, of Oelwein, for operating while intoxicated, first offense, serious misdemeanor. This followed a traffic stop in the 2600 block of South Frederick.