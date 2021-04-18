Saturday, April 17
At 6:58 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 31, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of contempt of District Court. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Street Northeast.
Also at 6:58 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Mark Allen Olson, 53, of Oelwein for driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Street Northeast.