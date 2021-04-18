Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Saturday, April 17

At 6:58 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 31, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of contempt of District Court. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Street Northeast.

Also at 6:58 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Mark Allen Olson, 53, of Oelwein for driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Street Northeast.

Tags

Trending Food Videos