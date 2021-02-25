Thursday, Feb. 25
At 2 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Isiah Dean Heidt, 23, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff's warrant with original charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanor charges. Heidt presented himself at the Oelwein Police Department to be served his arrest warrant.
Saturday, Feb. 20
At 9:42 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Misty June Cook, 43, of Saint Lucas, for public intoxication and interference with official acts. This arrest followed an incident in the 200 block of 10th Street Southeast.
Friday, Feb. 19
At 9:15 a.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the 600 block of West Charles for a two-vehicle property damage accident. Javontae Washington, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala, exited a private drive and struck a 2000 Buick LeSabre driven by Janet Klatt. Washington was found to be at fault and was issued a written warning for unsafe entry onto a roadway.
At 4:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Anthony Allen Copley, 34 of Oelwein, on Fayette County Sheriff's warrants for original charges of violation of pre-trial supervision, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief 3rd degree, and 2 counts of driving while suspended.