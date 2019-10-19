Wednesday, Oct. 16
At 1:33 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Third Street NE to a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 4:42 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kenneth Alan Thornton, 50, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue.
At 8:10 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brandon Lee Fox, 19, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for violation of pretrial supervision, on original charges of burglary 3rd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree. This arrest took place after an incident in the 400 block of Sixth Street NE.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
At 12:04 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jason Lee Allen Nuehring, 34, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for contempt of court. This arrested followed an interaction with the subject in the 10 block of West Charles Street.
At 5:16 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Melissa Dawn Randal, 46, of Hazleton, for theft 5th degree — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 2100 block of South Frederick.