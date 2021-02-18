Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

At 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Oelwein Police Officers arrested Richard Jake Woods, 25, of Oelwein, on three arrest warrants from Harding County.

