July 17-20
Friday, July 17
At 6:22 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
At 9:41 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of 10th Street Southeast on a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
Sunday, July 19
At 5 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the 400 block of First Street Northeast for a reported disturbance. Officers arrested Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 26, of Oelwein, on a charge of interference qith official acts, a serious misdemeanor. Eubanks was also arrested on three Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office warrants.
Monday, July 20
At 11:30 a.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Cory Arden Hursey, 33, of Oelwein on a Fayette County Sheriff's Office warrant for Sex Offender Registry violation. Hursey was also wanted for a parole violation warrant by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.