Wednesday, Jan. 29
At 9:03 p.m., Oelwein Police Department arrested Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Nashua on two Fayette County warrants for possession of controlled substance, marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Forbes presented herself to the Oelwein Police Department for these warrants.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
At 7:08 p.m., Oelwein Police Department arrested Krystle Lynn Schoultz, 30, of Oelwein on a Fayette County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Schoultz was arrested in the 200 block of Second Avenue NW.
Monday, Jan. 27
At 8: p.m., Oelwein Police Officers arrested Kyle Joseph Conner, 24, of Oelwein on a Bremer County warrant for failure to appear for a plea change hearing for possession of controlled substance. Conner was arrested in the 1000 block of First Avenue SW.
At 11:30 p.m., Oelwein Police Officers arrested Flora Mae Epley, 39, of Oelwein on a Bremer County warrant for two counts of identity theft. Epley was arrested at a residence near the intersection of First Street and Seventh Avenue SE.
Sunday, Jan. 26
At 12:39 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 34, of Winthrop, on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant on an original charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest occurred after the suspect turned herself in at the Oelwein Police Department.
At 1:25 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Brent Albert Berry, 33, of Oelwein, for public intoxication — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 500 block of Highway 150 S.
Saturday, Jan. 25
At 11:47 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Sean Michael Carey, 42, of Oelwein. This arrest followed an incident in the 10 block of Sixth Street NW
Wednesday, Jan. 22
At 1:22 a.m., Oelwein Officers cited Makayla Rose Cox of Fayette for driving while license suspended. This citation resulted from a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Charles Street.
At 4:59 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Fifth Street NW for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation