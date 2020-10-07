Sept. 29 – Oct. 5
Monday, Oct. 5
At 7:30 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of Second Avenue NE. Ryan William Eickhoff, 32, of Oelwein, was arrested on two counts of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, all simple misdemeanors.
Saturday, Oct. 3
At 7:36 a.m. Oelwein Officers investigated a theft in the 400 block of Second Avenue NE. This incident remains under investigation
Friday, Oct. 2
At 8:28 a.m. Oelwein Officers investigated the report of a burglary in the 10 block of Fifth Avenue SE. This incident remains under investigation
Thursday, Oct. 1
At 1:20 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. This incident remains under investigation
Wednesday, Sept. 30
At 12:50 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a reported theft in the 10 block of Seventh Avenue SE. This incident remains under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
At 2:53 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a disturbance reported in the 100 block of Second Street NW. Alanda Nevelle Starkey, 36, of Oelwein, was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault, aggravated misdemeanor.