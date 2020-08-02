July 29-31
Friday, July 31
At 10 a.m., Oelwein Police Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Frederick on a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation
At 3:28 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 700 block of South Frederick for a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation
Thursday, July 30
At 4:57 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of First Avenue Northeast where a theft was reported. This incident remains under investigation
Wednesday, July 29
At 7:30 p.m., Oelwein Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Officers arrested Shawn William Armstrong, 47, of Oelwein on charges of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor and assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.