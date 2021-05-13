Wednesday, May 12
At 4:38 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jeffrey Lee Kessler, 32, of Oelwein, on a Scott County warrant for an original charge of harassment 1st degree. This arrest followed an incident in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue.
Oelwein Police conducted tobacco compliance checks in the Oelwein area at seven local businesses. Cited for providing tobacco to minors were Talal Sarwar JanJua, 35, of Waverly, Lovdeep Singh Cheema, 20, of Oelwein, as well as a minor. These checks are a part of the Iowa I-PLEDGE Tobacco Enforcement and Training Program. The overall goal of this program is to increase voluntary compliance with the state’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws through education and enforcement.
Tuesday, May 11
At 11 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Sixth Street Southwest for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.