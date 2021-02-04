Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

At 8:41 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to the 10 block of Second Street Northwest for a disturbance. Officers arrested James Thomas Allen, 53, of Little Rock, Arkansas on an Arkansas Parole Violation warrant for an original charge of commercial burglary.

At 9:20 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of West Charles for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.

