...Conditions Worsening in Northeast Iowa...
.The combination of new snow and strong northwest winds are
leading to more drifting, poor visibilities, and related traffic
accidents across mainly northeast Iowa at mid afternoon. Because
of this an extra area of warnings is being extended.
Meanwhile snow will continue to pile up mainly on the Wisconsin
side with 3 to 7 inches possible. Winds gusts of 25 to 40 mph
will cause blowing and drifting snow through this evening. This
may result in pockets of whiteout conditions, mainly in open areas
of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
Travel will remain poor to hazardous in most areas this afternoon
and tonight.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact this evening's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drifting snow has lead to numerous
accidents in the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found at 511.org.
