Wednesday, Aug. 5

At 12:16 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Jacob Evan Collins, 27, of Vacaville, California, after an incident in the 300 block 3rd Avenue Northwest. Collins was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

