Sunday, Aug. 16
At 3:10 a.m. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Anabelle Lynn Boatman, 20, of Hiawatha for operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Officers also arrested Dedric Anthony-Curtis Arnold, 18, of Cedar Rapids for domestic assault and disorderly conduct, both simple misdemeanors.
At 11:15 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested David Lee Staake, 35, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County Sheriff's Office warrant with an original charge of theft 2nd degree.