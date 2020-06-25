Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, June 23

At 9:50 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 600 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest on a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation

At 10:48 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block Second Street Southeast on a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation

Wednesday, June 24

At 12:22 a.m., Oelwein Police cited Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. Forbes was also cited for no insurance and given an equipment repair order for a headlamp. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Seventh Street Southeast.

