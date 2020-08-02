An Oelwein man is being held in the Fayette County Jail, for child endangerment resulting in serious injury to a child, a Class C felony.
Oelwein Police completed the investigation into a July 17th incident involving serious injuries to an infant child and a criminal complaint was filed with the Fayette County Clerk of Court on July 29.
Jowayne Marquist Phillips, 21, was arrested in Oelwein on a warrant Friday, July 31, and transferred to the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bond. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations assisted local police in this investigation.