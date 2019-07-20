There is more than one “apple hero.”
The Oelwein Public Library will be hosting the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, which will tell stories about a trio of such heroes in its new show, “Appleseed!” The performance will include stories about:
• Johnny Appleseed as he interacts with animals — wild and domestic — Native Americans, settlers and, of course, apple trees.
• Henderson Luelling, who leaves his home in Salem, Iowa, in the 1850s with wagon loads of growing apple trees, crosses the Rocky Mountains with them, and resettles in Oregon to start the apple industry in the Northwest.
• Jesse Hiatt, who nurtures and battles the first Red Delicious apple.
All three apple heroes’ stories include whimsical music by Ron Hillis.
The performance is free and is sponsored by the State Historical Society and the Friends of the Library.
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre was founded in 1974 and is a non-profit, tax-exempt company organized to promote the art of puppetry through performances and workshops.
according to the troupe’s website.
It is committed to educating the public about the arts, “serving as a center for the exchange of ideas, and enhancing the quality of community life.”
The Eulenspiegel Puppets are known for their performances of international folktales and regional historical fiction, many with live music, according to the troupe’s website.