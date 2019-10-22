When the dancers left, the ghoul’s moved in.
The bright costumes and smiles are long gone in the white block building that used to be Steil’s Studio of Dance. Soon after they pranced away, the windows went black and horrors were assembled, or brewed up.
The fine folks from Merle’s Auto Service are responsible for the transformation to what is now Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, and they have been inviting victims — er — visitors since Oct. 11.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Kasi Maakestad. “We’ve received a lot of good feedback.”
They decided to make the attraction to give the community something else to do over the Halloween season.
Anthony Bamford said he began construction of the haunted halls just as October descended. The $10 admission fee is to help recoup the cost of making the haunted halls.
Volunteers have been key.
“Huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped us put this on,” said Maakestad. “And a special thanks goes out Tyler, Kim, Tammy, and Alexia.”
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, will be open for visitors on Friday and Saturday of this week from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and then on Sunday from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
It’s final night will be Thursday — Halloween — from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Steil’s, by the way, is now the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy and is in the former Dean’s Destination Powersports building at the junction of Highways 150 S and 281 at the southern edge of Oelwein.