Oelwein teen rolls car on rural road
At approximately 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident near the area of R Avenue and 10th Street, two miles southwest of Oelwein. Christian Lee Rhoades, 19, of Oelwein was traveling southbound on R Avenue in his 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier when he lost control and traveled into the west ditch. Rhoades was transported via private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries and his vehicle, which had rolled onto its top, was deemed a total loss. The accident remains under investigation.

