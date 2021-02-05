At approximately 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident near the area of R Avenue and 10th Street, two miles southwest of Oelwein. Christian Lee Rhoades, 19, of Oelwein was traveling southbound on R Avenue in his 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier when he lost control and traveled into the west ditch. Rhoades was transported via private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries and his vehicle, which had rolled onto its top, was deemed a total loss. The accident remains under investigation.
Oelwein teen rolls car on rural road
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: -14°
- Heat Index: 7°
- Wind: 23 mph
- Wind Chill: -14°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:27:02 PM
- Dew Point: 0°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Much colder. High 11F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Bitterly cold. Cloudy. High 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 23mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: -14°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 24mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -13°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 24mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 22mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 20mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -8°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 17mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Trending
Articles
- O-Town moves uptown
- Westendorf steps down as Maynard Fire Chief
- Late thefts aid Wapsie Valley in win at Oelwein
- Fayette County Fair announces grandstand headliner
- Iowa State University announces fall 2020 Dean's List
- Oelwein McDonald’s remodel to begin Feb. 7
- OHS rehearsing ‘The Little Mermaid’ for March 19-20 performance
- West Central girls win by 61 points
- Clayton County Sheriff's Log
- Union edges Oelwein girls, 27-24
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.