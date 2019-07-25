WEST UNION — Despite the herd of 10 cattle, the McDonough barn has been emptier than in years past. Michael, a 14-year-old boy with a love of animals, was missing.
There was a chance he would never be back.
Michael’s mom, Amy, says he practically lived in that barn, before painful blisters erupted on most of his skin, as well as his insides. It was a rare and extremely severe reaction to seizure medicine. He’s been hospitalized in Minnesota and Iowa. Now, he is getting treated in a Boston hospital for complications regarding a tracheostomy tube he needed to survive.
He hasn’t been back to the barn, but on Thursday, he made it to the Fayette County Fair to compete alongside his brother Daniel, in the Beef Show. Together, they won the Maintainer Division for their breed and the Supreme Overall Breeding Female Championship.
“For all we’ve been through, it’s finally great to get the W again,” said Michael. His voice was hoarse, but it has only been two weeks since a surgery that restored his ability to speak.
For Daniel, who has spent many nights in the barn without his brother but thinking of him, Thursday was a fulfillment of a dream. However, that was secondary.
“It was great to see him finally do this,” Daniel said. “It’s a dream of his and we’re finally here.”
In the months since Michael’s diagnosis, wins were few and good days were quickly followed by more hospitalizations, Daniel said.
“It seems we were always down a bad road, we were always hitting bumps, and it’s finally great to see Michael with a smile on his face.”
Michael has been showing animals at the fair since he was six. He’s shown goats before, but now just beef. He selected this heifer from a breeder in Missouri.
“I’ve always liked a good baldy,” Michael said. “She was good from the ground up as a baby. She was a little bit green, meaning not-fully conditioned yet, but she had the right pieces to be a champion.”
She is one of a kind, Daniel said.
“She does whatever she feels like,” Michael said.
The brothers will compete again next Saturday at the Showdown, again at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
Michael was invited to show this year at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, which benefits the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. However, the McDonough’s declined, opting for next year after Micheal has recovered more.
Amy McDonough said Michael will attend Starmont High School this fall as a freshman.
The brothers thank their friends and everyone who has been helping them and the family through these difficult times. People locally and around the nation have been pulling and praying for Michael. In May, students from Oelwein, West Central and Starmont streamed into a prayer vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Prayer chains were organized throughout the region.
“It’s just been phenomenal,” Amy McDonough said. “It’s been amazing, the prayer groups... We’ve had support from around the country.”
His story was told on a Facebook site “Everything Show Cattle.”
“He’s received over 300 hats from different cattle breeders throughout the United States and Canada,” she said.
Those logo-bearing hats and clothing — in 25 boxes — were delivered to him while he was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics burn unit, she said.
Michael is the youngest of Ken and Amy McDonough’s four children. The other two are Jack and Mary.