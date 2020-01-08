City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger announced Tuesday morning, the city of Oelwein will hold a special election for the position of City Council at Large.
Mulfinger said a petition with signatures was submitted to the city of Oelwein on Monday, Jan. 6. The signatures were enough to require an election for the recently appointed council at large position. Mayor Peggy Sherrets made recommendation at the last Council meeting to appoint Rex Ericson to the vacancy created with the resignation of Matt Derifield. The Council approved the mayor’s recommendation and Ericson was sworn into office, assuming his role immediately.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers has set the runoff election for Tuesday, Feb. 11. The special election will utilize both polling locations in Oelwein. Persons in Wards 1 and 3 will vote at the Oelwein Public Library. Persons living in Wards 2 and 4 will vote at the Oelwein Community Plaza. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Nomination papers for the at large council position are due to the county auditor at her office in the courthouse in West Union, by Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. Nomination papers must have 25 signatures.
Papers can be accessed here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf
The last Oelwein special election was held in October 2014 when Peggy Sherrets, who at the time was First Ward Councilman and mayor pro tem, was appointed to fill the mayoral vacancy. Citizens called for a special election following her appointment and four candidates submitted nomination papers and were placed on the ballot, including Sherrets, who won the runoff.