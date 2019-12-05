A group of dedicated volunteers, the Oelwein Tree Board, was recently honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award at a special recognition ceremony in Cedar Falls. Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson nominated the Tree Board because of their unwavering support to maintaining the beauty of an urban canopy and all things green in the community.
“They volunteer all the time for various projects and plantings, and help fill in. They have worked with the FFA Boosters, the DNR, and recently planted 53 trees the city received from a Trees Forever $5,000 grant,” Johnson said. “They are really a first-rate group of guys.”
Members of the Oelwein Tree Board are Bill Brownell, Tom Fick, Ron Lenth, Jeff Milks and Kyle Scheel. Governor Kim Reynolds presented the Governor’s Volunteer Award to the Oelwein Tree Board on Oct. 31 at the Gallagher Bluedorn in Cedar Falls.
“Neighbor helping neighbor is as Iowan as a pork tenderloin at the county fair – we’ve seen it time and time again,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Volunteerism is who we are as Iowans. I’m honored to recognize those who continue to give back and help their fellow Iowans.”
It is estimated more than 27,000 hours of service, with an economic impact of more than $693,000, were contributed by this year’s honorees during the past 12 months.
“The dedication of volunteers often encourages others to get involved, which is why Iowa continues to be a top state in volunteerism,” said Lt. Gov Adam Gregg.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program is in its 36th year and provides a valuable way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.