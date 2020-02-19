The Oelwein School Board on Tuesday approved next year's High School course handbook, which includes no new courses and only minor changes, such as updated prerequisites.
“For the first time since I can remember we’re not adding any courses," Principal Travis Druvenga said, referencing the last five or six years.
“[It’s] primarily wording changes, [we] really got on the same page with Northeast Iowa Community College as far as making sure all of our prerequisites for certain courses were up to date. Accuplacer scores and required ACT scores have changed over the last couple of years and we noticed some of our courses weren’t necessarily reflecting that.”
The ag course map in the student handbook was also updated.