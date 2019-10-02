Oelwein Volleyball hosts Pink Out night

Cancer survivor Delphine Deaner was the guest speaker for Breast Cancer Awareness Night, prior to the start of the Oelwein varsity volleyball match against New Hampton on Tuesday night.
Deaner was introduced by Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen and then told the crowd her personal story after she was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.
“Every cancer has a different color wristband and pink is for breast cancer,” Deaner said during her speech. “My cancer’s color is gray because I had brain cancer. I went to the Mayo Clinic for my treatment, surgery, chemo and radiation.
Deaner said it was a miraculous healing of her cancer and credited her faith and positivity for her recovery.
“I’m to the point … when people say have a good day; I say no, why should I have a good day when I can have a great day,” Deaner said. “When I can have a positive day. Another word I added is have a grateful day.”
The Oelwein volleyball players collected money from the crowd after the speech and before the game started. There was also raffle prizes and a silent auction at Tuesday’s event.